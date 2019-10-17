Stop the Bleed training Oct. 22 in ed co-op

Cheryl Byrd will be offering a Stop the Bleed “Train the Trainer” course at the De Queen Mena Educational Cooperative from 9-12 noon on Tuesday, Oct 22.

This will provide you with the information you will need to be an STB trainer, if you are a first responder, health professional, law enforcement or firefighter. If you don’t fit in one of those groups, you can be certified as an STB provider, learning the skills necessary to save a life in the event of a massive hemorrhage from a traumatic injury. Skills will include wound packing, tourniquet application and controlling bleeding using direct pressure.

