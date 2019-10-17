Home Breaking News Spring Hill Bears forfeit remainder of season Breaking NewsSportsDierks SportsMineral Springs SportsMurfreesboro Sports Spring Hill Bears forfeit remainder of season By Nashville News Leader - October 17, 2019 95 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Due to excessive injuries Springhill cannot safely finish their varsity football season, according to the Arkansas Activities Association. As a result, the team will forfeit their last four games. Like this:Like Loading... Related