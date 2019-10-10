Scrapperettes win fourth straight District 4A tennis championship

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

ARKADELPHIA – For the fourth straight year, the Nashville Scrapperettes are the District 7-4A tennis champions.

They won the 2019 title Monday afternoon on the court at Ouachita Baptist University.

Both Nashville doubles teams qualified for state. The doubles championship game saw Scrapperettes facing Scrapperettes as Autumn Dyer and Maddie Pinkerton defeated Anna Rhodes and Riley Webb.

Both the winners and runners-up will advance to the 4A tournament Oct. 14-15 at Clarksville.

Maya Fant finished third in singles. She will find out Friday if she goes on the state when coaches meet to draw up the 4A bracket.

Coach Damon Williams of Nashville was named District 7-4A girls Coach of the Year.

On the boys side, Alberto Pioquinto and Matt Hibbard finished second in doubles. They will advance to state in their first year of playing tennis.

Girls singles

Results from singles included the following:

Hannah Sherman lost to Olivia Lock of Arkadelphia 6-3, 6-4.

Fant def. Jennifer Laguanas of De Queen 6-4, 62.

Olivia Dixon of Arkadelphia def. Fant 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 in the semifinals.

Fant won the third-place match.

Girls doubles

In girls doubles, Rhodes and Webb def. Lugo and Thomas of De Queen 6-2, 6-2.

Rhodes and Webb def. Lua and Ortiz of Mena 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Pinkerton and Dyer def. Strother and Linch of Mena 9-7. They defeated Figuero and Stinnett of De Queen 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals.

The all-Scrapperette championship game saw Pinkerton and Dyer defeat Rhodes and Webb 6-4, 6-1.

The state tournament will begin Monday, Oct. 14, and continue through the finals Oct. 15.

