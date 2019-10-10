River Trail Run Oct. 19 at CRSP-NA

The Cossatot River Trail Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area.

Registration and check-in at the park visitor center will begin at 6 a.m. followed by a shuttle ride at 7 a.m. to the start line at Brushy Creek.

The 13.1 mile/half marathon begins at 8:00. There will be a lunch provided by the park at 11 a.m. and awards will be handed out at 11:45. T-shirts will be provided for registered participants. For more information, contact the park at (870) 385-2201.

