Obituary: Terrence Wade Hill, 49, of Delight

Terrence Wade Hill, age 49 passed away Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, in Delight, Ark.

He was born Feb. 17, 1970, in Hot Springs, Ark., the son of Deborah Ruchalski Hill and the late Troy Hill.

Mr. Hill was a member of the Pisgah Church of Christ and the Delight Hunting Club.

Survivors include: his wife, Kristie Hill of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one son, Tyler Hill and wife Raini of Delight, Ark.; one daughter Jordan Shanks and husband Austin of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one granddaughter, Holland Hill of Delight, AR; one brother, Adam Hill of Delight, Ark.; three grandsons, Teller Hill of Delight, Ark., Caine High and Weston High, both of Murfreesboro, Ark.; as well as the soon arrival of his fourth grandson, Turner Shanks, as well as a host of family and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Delight Cemetery with Leon McKinnon officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

