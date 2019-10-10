Obituary: Ronnie Kerr, 75, of Hot Springs

Jerry Ronald “Ronnie” Kerr, 75, died Thursday. Oct. 3, 2019, in Hot Springs.

He was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Hazen to the late Chester and Lucille Kerr. He was a high school and college football coach, and was the head coach of the Nashville Scrappers for four seasons, 1974-77.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Wayne Kerr, James Morton Kerr and Harold Dale Kerr.

Survivors include: his wife Ann: a daughter, Paige Smith, her husband Steve; a sister, Charlotte Joann Kreimeier; a brother, Michael Richard Kerr; and a granddaughter.

Funeral services were at 11:30 am on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Hot Springs, with Rev. David Moseley officiating. Visitation was immediately before service time. Burial followed at Crestview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were by Caruth-Hale Funeral Home.

