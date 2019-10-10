Obituary: Pamela Joyce Foster, 57, of Nashville

Pamela Joyce Foster, 57 of Nashville, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

She was born April 25, 1962, in Dallas, Texas to the late Patsy White.

She was a homemaker and was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald White, and a sister, Denise White.

Survivors include: her husband of more than 30 years, Rickey Foster of Nashville; children Jason Foster of Caddo Mills, Texas, Bryan Foster and wife Kristi of Caddo Mills, Texas, Stan Spozio and wife Melanie of Wright City, Okla., Amanda Spoerl and husband Joe of Talty, Texas, Brandie Coffman and husband Tony of Russellville, Dustin Foster and wife Nora of Nashville, and Alicia Hudson and husband Jody; a sister, Deena Specks of Kemp, Texas; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Services were Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Glosup officiating. Interment followed in County Line Cemetery. The family received friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book

