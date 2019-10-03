Obituary: Myra Ruth Kennedy, 95, of Mineral Springs

Myra Ruth Kennedy, 95, of Mineral Springs died Sept. 26, 2019, in Texarkana.

She was a lifelong member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and was the oldest member of the church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude George Kennedy; her second husband, Thomas Alvin Kennedy; her parents, Pink White and Gertrude Steuart White; brothers Levi White, SFC Henry Ford White, Rev. Clyde A. White, and a sister Dena Roberts.

Survivors include: her children, George Kennedy, Donnel Lee Kennedy and wife Elizabeth, Karen Kennedy Hogan and husband John; a sister, Emma Lou Frazier; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Archie Phillips and Wayne Gaddis officiating. Burial followed in Shiloh Cemetery near Mineral Springs.

