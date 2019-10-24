Obituary: Marjorie ‘Marg’ O’Steen Henry, 93, of Nashville

Marjorie “Marge” O’Steen Henry, age 93, of Nashville, Ark., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 17, 2019.

She was born Aug. 27, 1926, at DeAnne, Ark., to the late John L. and Alberta O’Steen. She attended school at Hope, Ark., and married Dale Henry, April 4, 1947. They were married 72 years.

Marge came to Nashville along with her husband and children in 1967. She was active with the Junior Auxiliary, with the American Heart association, with Little League baseball. Later she was employed by Carl’s dress shop and then First National Bank until her retirement in 1991.

She enjoyed her retirement, keeping very busy as a homemaker and with church activities. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville where she was very faithful in the Mary-Martha Sunday School class and the the XYZ Club.

Marge loved to cook for family and friends. Even into her 90s she would prepare favorite foods and treats to share with friends who loved partaking of her many varied and always delectable dishes. Cooking for others was undoubtedly one of her greatest joys in life and, her signature dishes will be sorely missed.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bernard O’Steen; sisters Naomi Stewart, Laverne Reed, Velma Ann Hanley and Sue Stone; and an infant son, Gordon Russell Henry.

Survivors include her husband, Winfred Dale Henry, Sr.; three sons, Winfred Dale Henry, Jr., and wife, Martha, of Mason, Texas; Donald W. Henry and wife, Dawn, of Edmond, Okla.; and Remmel L. Henry of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Blake Henry of New York City, N.Y., Douglas Henry of Houston, Texas and Hilary Kirwan of Norfolk, Va.; one great-grandchild, John Paul Kirwan along with a host of relatives.

Services were Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at 2:00 at First Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark., with Bro. David Blase and Bro. Kevin Sartain officiating. Visitation preceded the service by one hour. Internment followed in Restland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 339, Nashville, AR 71852 in her memory. You may send the family a message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

