John Hawkins Anderson (March 22, 1930 – March 12, 2019). Friends and family will have a memorial tribute to John, a 1948 graduate of Nashville High School, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The event will be at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Building of Sunset Church of Christ in Nashville. Participation and memories are welcome. Contact his children at: JHAtribute@gmail.com. Tributes may be posted to legcy.co/2VdJ9PS.

