Obituary: Jimmy Leon Mitchell, 68, of Huntsville

Jimmy Leon Mitchell, 68, of Huntsville died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at a skilled nursing facility. He was born May 9, 1951 in Nashville, Ark., the son of Edith Harper and Miles Mitchell.

Whether it was in the woods or in the garden, Jimmy enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and working with his hands. Jimmy loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Eli Harper; and brother, Eli Harper, Jr.

Jimmy is survived by two sons: Jason Mitchell and his wife Anna, of Siloam Springs, Scott Mitchell and his fiancé Jasmine of Fayetteville: a sister, Shirley Byers and her husband Zane of Nashville, Ark.; three nieces, Lori Byers, Melissa White, Kimberly Smith; nephew, Joey Byers, all of Nashville, Ark.; aunt Ruby Morris of Fayetteville; grandson Reed Mitchell and many loving friends.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Gravette. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

Like this: Like Loading...