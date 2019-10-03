Obituary: Jan Campbell, 72, of Billstown

Jan Campbell, age 72 of Billstown, Ark., passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 17, 1946 in Delight, Ark., the daughter of the late J.D. Byassee and Elaine Wood Marshall.

Mrs. Campbell was a member of the Delight First Baptist Church, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Marshall.

Survivors include: her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Campbell of Billstown, Ark.; one son, Clark Campbell of Little Rock, Ark.; one granddaughter, Kathleen Campbell of Kennesaw, Ga.; one aunt, Dixie Franks of Delight, Ark.; as well as a number of friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Delight First Baptist Church, with Bro. Verlon Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Campbell Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

