Obituary: Gerold D. Greene, 87, of Athens

Gerold D. Greene, age 87, of Athens, went to his heavenly home with his loving family by his side on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

He was born in Liberty Hill, on Sept. 5, 1932, the son of Amon Greene and Tressie Manasco Greene. On March 22, 1952, he married Frances Louise Roberts Greene who preceded him in death on May 24, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and one great-grandson, Maddox Greene.

Gerold was a faithful member of the Umpire Free Holiness Church and a graduate of Dierks High School. A United States Army veteran, he served in the Korean War. Gerold and Louise raised chickens together for more than 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and being outdoors. He was a devoted husband, father, Pappaw and friend. He loved his family, enjoyed time spent with them and will dearly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by three children and their spouses: Pam and Jerry Foster of Mena, Gregg and Shelly Greene of Athens, and Angie and Todd Aynes of Mena; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Amy Montgomery, Alicia and Mike Farringer, Mason and Lindsay Greene, Marcus and Krystal Greene, Lindy and David Jumper, Brycen Aynes, Brenna Aynes, Lori and Jeff Brotherton, Mandy and Jack Smith and April and Craig Wurtz; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Yvonne Willis of De Queen; and nieces, nephews, extended family members, many wonderful friends and church family.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the Umpire Free Holiness Church with Rev. Scott Kitchens and Rev. Don Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment was in the Athens Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Mason Greene, Marcus Greene, Brycen Aynes, Mike Farringer, Luke Montgomery and David Jumper.

Honorary pallbearers were Danny Willis, Larry Pinkerton, Johnny Kirkpatrick, Seldon Parsons, Jerry Roberts and Jimmy Roberts.

