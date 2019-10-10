Obituary: Dr. Patricia Ann Ward Kelly, 65, of Sherwood

Dr. Patricia Ann Ward Kelly, age 65, a resident of Sherwood, Ark., died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born May 13, 1954, in Dierks, Ark. She was a retired family medical practitioner. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and her grand dog, Blair.

Dr. Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Leander “Andy” and Dora Lavelle Worley Ward, and one brother, Earnest Ward.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Marsha and Brian Haller of Beebe, Ark., and Miranda Raines of Sherwood; two grandchildren, Lindsey Haller and fiancé Jared Aschbrenner, and Grant Haller; six brothers, Clyde Ward, Thomas Ward, Clifton Ward, Earl Ward all of Dierks, James Ward of Athens, Ark., and Charles Ward of Centre, Ala.; two sisters, Louise George of Dardanelle, Ark., and Linda Kay Hulsey of Peyton Colo.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dr. Kelly were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks. Burial followed in the Fellowship Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

