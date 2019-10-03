Obituary: Dornell Trotter, 85, of Columbus

Dornell Trotter, 85, of Columbus, Ark., died Sept. 11, 2019.

He was born March 28, 1934, in Church Hill, Ark., the son of the late Matthew and Jannie Smith Trotter. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for the Millwood Corps of Engineers. He was an Army veteran and was a longtime member of the Saratoga School Board,and was a charter member of the Tri-County Lions Club. He was a member of the Camp Springs Baptist Church, and was a Master Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Narline Trotter; a brother, Tilden Trotter; and three sisters, Mary Lee, Norma Jean and Mary Jean.

Survivors include: his children, Brenda Porter of Tollette, Donald Trotter and Dwight Trotter, both of Columbus; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services were Sept. 21, in the Saratoga gymnasium. Arrangements were by Hicks Funeral Home, Hope.

