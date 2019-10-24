Obituary: Dennis Orr, 68, of Nathan

Dennis Orr, age 68 of Nathan, Ark., passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 24, 1951 in Nathan, Ark., the son of the late Austin Orr and Maxine Cornish Tolleson.

Mr. Orr was a member of the Biggs Chapel United Methodist Church, a maintenance worker for 30 years with the Corps Of Engineers. During his 30 year career he became Vice President as well as Point of Contact for the local union chapter 3310, while also working part time for FEMA and PARR. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by one brother, James, and two sisters, Eudora, and Patricia.

Survivors include: his wife, Laurah Orr of Nathan, Ark.; two sons, Joseph Orr and wife Heather of Cave Springs, Ark., and Jonathan and wife Michelle of Nathan, AR; one brother, Roger Tolleson of Nashville, Ark.; five grandchildren, Zachary, Zane, Zeke, Jeremiah, and Lukas, as well as two step-grandchildren Angela and Michael Menedez.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Biggs Chapel United Methodist Church in Nathan, with Rev. Al Terrell officiating.

Burial will follow in Academy Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

