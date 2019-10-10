Obituary: Cris Mayola Ramsey, 66, of Mineral Springs

Cris Mayola Ramsey, 66, of Mineral Springs, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Hot Springs.

She was born in Lockesburg on July 27, 1953, the daughter of the late Charles Dillihunt and Necie Wright. She worked for Tyson Foods and was a member of the Bright Star Baptist Church in Schaal.

Survivors include: her husband of more than 48 years, Charles Ramsey of Mineral Springs; two sons, Cory Wright of Grady, Ark., and Casey Ramsey of Mineral Springs; a daughter, Catrina Slater and her husband, Deshun of Bryant; three sisters, Mary Turner, Ernestine Green and Christine Tarr; also grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Bright Star Baptist Church in Schaal with Rev. Elroy Stewart officiating. Burial followed in the Sand Field Cemetery in Lockesburg under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Online at chandlerfuneral.com.

