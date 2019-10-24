Obituary: Brian D. Knipper, 56, of Ohio

Brian D. Knipper, 56,of Roaming Shores, Ohio, died Saturday, Oct 19, 2019.

He was born Dec. 21, 1962, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Shirleyann E. Feher Giesy and the late William F. Knipper.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Knipper.

He was a former resident of Arkansas.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra; a son, Matthew B. (Lindsey) Knipper and grandson, Jace in Nashville, Ark.; two step-children, Kaitlin M. Falls of Austin, Texas and Ryan G. Falls of Roaming Shores, Ohio; a sister, Margie Tokarsky of Canton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fleming & Billman Funeral Home in Jefferson, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Matzke of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church officiating.

