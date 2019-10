Albert “Nicola Sacca” Motta, 54, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Nashville, died Sept. 27, 2019.

He was born Aug. 10, 1965 in Albany, N.Y., the son of Antoinette Motta and the late Frank C. Motta.

He was a mason and was a minister. He was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony and a sister, Mary.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Marion McDaniel Masonic Lodge, in Tucson.

