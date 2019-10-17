Lockesburg Lions Club helps raise funds for UA Cossatot Foundation

On Sept. 27-28, the Lockesburg Lions Club and the UA Cossatot Foundation hosted the third annual Blue Darter Trade Days. The two-day event raised over $2,000 to help support the organizations’ projects.

Blue Darter Trade Days is an event that invites vendors from Southwest Arkansas and the surrounding area to sell unique merchandise. In addition, event festivities included a fish fry, a pumpkin patch, and Bingo.

“It was great partnering up with the UA Cossatot Foundation to not only raise funds for each of our organizations, but also provide a fun community event for people in Southwest Arkansas,” said Zebbie Launius, Lockesburg Lion’s Club Member.

The UA Cossatot Foundation hosted a fish fry from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday and Saturday. UA Cossatot Chancellor, Dr. Steve Cole and Sevier County Judge, Greg Ray fried the fish. Proceeds went to benefit the Colt’s Basketball teams.

UA Cossatot Student Ambassadors hosted fall festival games and sold pumpkins for the community to purchase. UA Cossatot’s student organization, Rotaract also participated in the event by providing a concession stand.

The Lockesburg Lion’s Club hosted Bingo at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 28. The proceeds will fund an upcoming beautification project in the city of Lockesburg.

The fourth annual Blue Darter Trade Days is set to take place in September 2020.

