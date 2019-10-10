HMH to offer gifts to every patient who gets mammogram during October

CHEERLEADERS JOIN THE FIGHT. The Nashville High School cheerleaders wore pink shirts during last Friday night’s football game to show their support during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Howard Memorial Hospital would like to remind you that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

HMH Radiology has a gift for every patient who receives a mammogram during the month of October. In addition, all mammography patients will be entered into a weekly prize drawing.

Is it time for your annual mammogram? Are you overdue or have you just been putting it off? What better time to get back on track than October.

Howard Memorial Hospital offers 3D Digital Mammography technology that detects the smallest issues and the HMH mammography technologists have combined experience of 54 years!

Contact us today at (870) 845-8156 if you have any questions or need to schedule your mammogram!

