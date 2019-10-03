HMH Foundation to raise funds Oct. 26 with ‘Boots, Band and BBQ’

“Boots, Band and BBQ” is a fundraiser for the Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation, and it will feature, naturally, barbecue and music. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon until 5 p.m. at the Nashville Country Club.

The Bear Creek Boys will perform at noon, and there will be a Cornhole Tournament for teams beginning at the same time.

The tournament entry fee is $40 per team, and the winning team will get half of the entries.

Menu for the event will be brisket, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, roll and dessert.

The cost is $25 for adult plates, and $15 for child’s plates.

Fundraising proceeds will benefit the new HMH Foundation medical office building.

The public is invited.

