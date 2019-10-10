Discounted season passes for Southwest Arkansas Arts Council series

The Southwest Arkansas Arts Council will offer discounted season tickets through Oct. 22 for the 2019-2020 Performing Arts Series.

The season pass for lower level seating is $145 and only $99 for mid-level seating, approximately 30% savings, and may be purchased online at www.hempsteadhall.com .

The SWAAC program series consists of five very different performances, all scheduled for the stage of Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas at Hope campus, and all are available at approximately 30% savings.

SWAAC President Dolly Henley said, “There is something for every age group to enjoy this year. From a cappella to ice skating, to rock and roll, to a stage play, to an orchestra everyone will enjoy this years program series.

“Take advantage of the season pass and save on your tickets. It’s always a good idea to pay it forward to give someone a theater experience plus it’s not too early to think about purchasing gifts for loved ones.”

Scheduled Performances

Romeo and Juliet, the classic love story at the center of a tale of feuding families, comes toHempstead Hall in Hope Tuesday, Oct. 22, as the first performance of the Southwest Arkansas ArtsCouncil’s 2019-20 Performing Arts Program Series. This shortened version by Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre is “reimagined” for audiences of all ages to include songs and comedy, but still carries the emotional intensity of the legendary original.

M-Pact, an award-winning a cappella group, brings their White Christmas Holiday Show to Hempstead Hall Friday, Dec. 13. This all-male sextet is recognized worldwide as a cutting-edge trailblazer in the realm of vocal music, cultivating the raw power of nature’s first instrument — the human voice. Their warmth and elegance pair perfectly with an evening of holiday favorites.

The tales of Cinderella and Peter Pan on Ice will come to life on stage as professional champion ice skaters, Broadway talent-level singers, and cirque performers thrill all ages Feb. 21, 2020. The two fairy tales collide in a program perfect for children and families, as well as for the young at heart.

The Four Tops – icons of Motown Sound – will take the stage Saturday, May 2, 2020. An unstoppable hit machine, the Four Tops had their first hit in 1964 with “Baby, I Need Your Loving” and went on to have 24 Top 40 hits, including “It’s the Same Old Song,” “Ain’t No Woman,” and “Standing in the Shadows of Love.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and are ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

Completing the program series, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will entertain with its unique jazz sound Thursday, May 28, 2020. One of the greatest bands of all time, the orchestra has performed in all 50 United States, throughout Europe, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Guam, the Philippines, Japan and South and Central America. The fully self-contained orchestra travels with two top-performing vocalists.

The Four Tops show will begin at 8 p.m. and The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. All other shows are scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

For complete details or to purchase season tickets or individual show tickets to any performance, go to hempsteadhall.com or call (870) 722-8565.

