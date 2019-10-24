Home Breaking News 2019 Nashville High School Homecoming Court Breaking NewsSportsNashville Sports 2019 Nashville High School Homecoming Court By Nashville News Leader - October 24, 2019 72 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp News-Leader photo/JOHN R. SCHIRMER NHS HOMECOMING ROYALTY. Queen Baili Wiley and her court are presiding over Homecoming activities this week at Nashville High School. The all-senior royalty includes (front row) Maddie Pinkerton, Klair Castleberry, Queen Baili Wiley, Maid of Honor Chloe Graham, and Ebony Jefferson; (back row) Noemi Lozada, Nariah Jordan, Macie Goff, Maya Fant, Maurelys Wade, Adalyn Dunn and Kimberly Perez. The Homecoming ceremony will be Friday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. in Scrapper Arena. The evening ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Scrapper Stadium before the game between Nashville and Haskell Harmony Grove. Like this:Like Loading... Related