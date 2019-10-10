Home Breaking News 2019 Mineral Springs Homecoming Court Breaking News 2019 Mineral Springs Homecoming Court By Nashville News Leader - October 10, 2019 757 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH 2019 MINERAL SPRINGS HOMECOMING COURT. (Front) Seniors Chardajah Poindexter, Princess Thomas and Chiree Newton (not pictured: Dakota Smith); (back) Sophomore Andrea Johnson, freshman Lafika Griffith, sophomore Tyana Paxton, juniors Jazmen Hernandez, Haven Reed, usher Shania Muldrew and Diana Garcia, sophomore Ashaureah Perkins, freshman Dajanae Watson and Briyonna Davis. Mineral Springs’ homecoming will be Nov. 1. Like this:Like Loading... Related