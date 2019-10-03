Home Breaking News 2019 Dierks High School Homecoming

2019 Dierks High School Homecoming

By
Nashville News Leader
-
119
0
  • Junior Class Maid Keona Mounts Escort: Austin House
  • Maid of Honor Kennedy Boeckman Escort: Chandler Lowery
  • Sophomore Class Maid Kamry Kelley Escort: Jett Horn
  • Junior Football Maid Jasie Miller Escort: Austin Alexander
  • Senior Football Maid Jaycee Runnels Escort: John Patrick Cothren
  • Homecoming Queen Halle Mounts Escorts: Bryce Fox & Kelby Jewell • Attendants: Luke Glasgow & Adyson Fannin
  • Senior Class Maid Alysa Fox Escort: Jett Horn
  • Sophomore Football Maid Allie Miller Escort: Austin Alexander

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR