Obituary: William Keith Strawn, 71, of Nashville

William Keith Strawn, 71, of Nashville, died Sept.r 16, 2019, in Nashville.

He was born June 23, 1948, in Medford, Ore., the son of the late William Carl and Melba Elaine Bradley Strawn.

He was a truck driver, an avid car enthusiast.

Survivors include: his wife of 31 years, Shirley Strawn, of Nashville; a son, Jason Strawn of Lufkin, Texas; a brother, Greg Strawn and wife, Fran, of Nashville; a sister, Patricia Stine and husband, Henry, of Texarkana, Ark.; also a grandchild.

Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time, Friday, Sept. 20, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Jimmy Dale officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Mt. Tabor Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

