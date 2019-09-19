Obituary: Vernon Owen Wildbur, 85, of Nashville

Vernon Owen Wildbur, age 85 of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Hot Springs with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Nashville to the late Velvin Wildbur and Josephine Young Wildbur. He was the founder of Sunshine Acres Nursery and was a retired professional peach and nurseryman. He loved his peach orchards, as well as restoring old Farmall tractors. He was a member of the Rusty Relics Tractor Club. He loved quail and pheasant hunting along with deer hunting. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior and his family. Mr. Wildbur was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville. He also was a master mason in Eldorado Lodge # 13.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Joe Velvin Wildbur; two grandsons, Daniel Lee Moore and Joseph Andrew Nannemann.

His survivors include: his best friend and the love of his life for over 64 years, Nancy Lawson Wildbur of Nashville; three daughters, Cheri Lee and husband, Bobby Moore of El Dorado, Ark., Terry A. and husband, Brian Wright of Heber Springs, Ark., Susan R. and husband, Robert Nannemann, of Nashville, Ark.; a sister, Shirley Potter of Texarkana, Ark.; a grandson, Matthew Nannemann; a niece, Keri Collier; two nephews, Chris and Kevin Potter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services were Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Kirkpatrick officiating. Interment followed in Bingen-Ozan Cemetery at Bingen, Ark. The family received friends on Tuesday night from 6-8 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

Memorials may be made to the Nashville First United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry, P.O. Box 119, Nashville, AR 71852.

