Obituary: Vera Lucille Edwards, 80, of Mineral Springs

Vera Lucille Edwards, 80, of Mineral Springs, died, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Winnsboro, Texas, to the late Albert Lee Miller and Hattie Mae Caldwell Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville.

Preceding her in death were two brothers, Leon Guy Miller and Jimmy Cleon Miller.

Survivors include: her husband for more than 60 years, William Glen Edwards of Mineral Springs; two children, Sherry Stoneking of Minden, La., and Leaman Wray Edwards of Texarkana, Texas; a sister, Joyce Jiles of Sarepta, La.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Green officiating. Interment followed in Bluff Springs Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from 9 until service time at the funeral home. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...