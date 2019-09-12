Obituary: Thomas Eugene Green, 79, of Nashville

Thomas Eugene Green, 79 of Nashville, Ark., passed away Sept. 6, 2019, in Little Rock, Ark. He was born to Johnnie and Jesmer Green Sept. 16, 1939.

He was a member of Central Baptist Church of Mineral Springs, Ark., where he served as a Deacon. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1956. He then attended two years of college at Texarkana, while working his way through college as he delivered milk to Borden’s from Homer Northum’s Dairy Farm in Nashville fueling his love for agriculture. He was voted “Outstanding Young Farmer” in 1972; “Farm Family of the Year” in 1975. He then served on the Mineral Springs school board. He was a member of Rusty Relics. He raised poultry and operated a dairy farm for over 30 years.

Survivors include: his wife Linda; four daughters, Vickie and husband Ricky Chambers of Anchorage, Alaska, Kathy Young, Jennie Marion, Susan Green; one son, Steve and wife Lynelle Green of Nashville , Ark.; a sister, Linda and husband Kenneth Ross; a sister-in-law, Betty Tollett; grandchildren, Rick and Hiromi Chambers, Kim Chambers, Alicia McCauley, Casey and Cole Goodwin, Laci Gray, Gus Turner, Kiann, Mace and Sage Green; great grandchildren, Jackson McCauley, Hayden Goodson, Eli Chambers, Brantley Goodwin, Olivia Chambers, Asher Gray, Max McCauley, Lattie Goodwin and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Burial followed at County Line Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

