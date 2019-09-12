Obituary: Scott Talmich Millward, 56, of Nashville

Scott Talmich Millward, 56 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Shreveport, La. He was born Sept. 26, 1962, in Seattle, Wash.

He was a 1980 graduate of Nashville High School and was a member of the Scrapper Band. He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a song leader.

Mr. Millward was preceded in death by his father, Thomas W. Millward, Jr.

In 1983, he married his wife of 36 years, Dana Ruth Cornish and together they had four children: Tana Marie Millward (Chris) Des Moines, Iowa, Michael Scott Millward (Rachell) of Nashville, Ark., Tera Renae Teague (Jacob) of Nashville, Ark., and Tiffany Michelle Parks (Shawn) of Cincinnati, Ohio. Additional survivors include: his mother, Doris Boyd Castleberry (George) of Nashville, Ark.; five grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Millward of Huntsville, Ala., and Michelle Millward-Price of Fayetteville, Ark., and one brother, Thomas D. Millward of Little Rock, Ark.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Bobby Neal officiating.

Sergeant Major Scott Millward will be put to rest with full military honors at the Center Point Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Sergeant Major Scott Millward was a proud member of the United States Army. He served his country with honor for 25 years. He was deployed to Iraq three times beginning in January 1991 with Operation Desert Storm 1st Infantry Division Mobilized dubbed “The Big Red One” where he received a Bronze Star. He was deployed two more times during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Throughout his highly decorated military career he received countless medals and awards some of which included: two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, the Liberation of Kuwait Medal, SW Asia Service Medal, Meritorious, Humanitarian, and Army Good Conduct Medals. He retired Sept. 16, 2013.

