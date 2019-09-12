Obituary: Ruby Darlene Hughes, McCarter, 83, of Norman

Ruby Darlene Hughes McCarter, 83, of Norman, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

She was born Aug.23, 1936, in Muskogee, Okla., the daughter of the late Denton Chloe Hughes and Reva Juanita Large Hughes.

She was preceded in death by her son, Andy McCarter; her parents; and three brothers, Charles Hughes, Frank Hughes and Ray Hughes.

She was a member of the Norman First Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Survivors include: her husband of 64 years, Dan McCarter of Norman; two sons, Mike McCarter and wife, Laurel, of Murfreesboro and David McCarter and wife, Tammy, of Norman; a daughter, Kathleen Jackson of Greenwood; a brother, Jerry Hughes of Wagoner, Okla.; three sisters, Betty Palmer, Cloe Parker and Glenda Hughes, all of Oklahoma; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the Norman First Baptist Church with Bro. Robbie Loudermilk officiating. Visitation was Friday 1-2 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial followed in the Mount Gilead Cemetery, Black Springs, under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

