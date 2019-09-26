Obituary: Roxie Carol Arnold, 76, of Nashville

Roxie Carol Arnold, 76, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

She was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Nashville, the eldest daughter of the late Hubert and Othella Duckett. She attended Nashville High School and was a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Granvel “Johnny” Arnold, in 2015.

Survivors include: two sons, Danny Arnold, and Eddie Arnold and wife, Dana, all of Dierks; two sisters, Geneva Rhae Bagley and Barbara Gene Young; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Newhope Free Will Baptist Church with Scott Vaughn and Matt Cook officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Grove Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...