Obituary: Rev. Dr. William Kenneth ‘Bill’ Myrick

Rev. Dr. William Kenneth “Bill” Myrick reached the end of his life here on earth in the early hours of Saturday morning on September 14, 2019.

He was greeted in glory by his previously departed and dearly loved wife, Marilyn Joy Myrick, as well as other close family members, William Richard March, Amanda French Crawford and Brian Cunningham.

He was preceded in rest by his parents and many other family members and friends.

He is survived by his five children Sandra Moore and her husband James, Sharon French and her husband Estol, Jr., Cindy March, Allen Myrick and his wife Lauren, and Dr. David Myrick and his wife Sharla, as well as thirty-one grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, his church family, fellow pastors, lay workers and many others. Brother Bill, Kenneth, Uncle Kenny, or GranGran, as his grandchildren knew him, was born to Ernest Halford and Thelma Myrick in Bingen, Arkansas on Sept. 10, 1930.

He accepted Christ on Aug. 17, 1944 at 13 years of age and followed the Lord in baptism. Upon graduation from high school, he married “the prettiest girl in Arkansas” and moved to the Houston area to build a life for his wife and family. He began working at Sanitary Dairy and then moved to Coca Cola before finally working with Brown & Root, until his retirement from his secular job.

While attending Foy Lane Baptist Church, Bro. Myrick was licensed to the ministry on March 5, 1958, later moving to Waynecrest Baptist Church where he then began his pastorate.

The church relocated and changed its’ name to Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, where he pastored for over 60 years until his passing.

Bro. Bill became a master of many trades, a loving father and husband, and was a truly great neighbor, mentor and friend to many.

He was an active supporter of the scholastic organizations of his children and grandchildren and was revered by all. He was honored by the Heritage Baptist Institute with an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity in 2012. Dr. Myrick truly loved the Lord and made it a practice to read the Word of God in its entirety every year. Our Pastor and friend lived a full, 89-year life and will be missed by all who knew him.

His desire today would be that you come to know Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior before it is too late and that you take care of one another in His name.

Bro. Myrick was an avid supporter of the Texas Mission Builders organization and in lieu of flowers, the family encourages anyone interested to donate to that organization in his memory. Checks may be made payable, and sent, to Harmony MBC in his honor and funds will be forwarded on his behalf.

