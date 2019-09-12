Obituary: Melvin Johnson, 74, of Mineral Springs

Melvin Johnson, 74, Mineral Springs, died Aug. 20, 2019, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born June 11, 1945, in Yancy, Ark.

Survivors include: a son, Terrance Johnson, and wife, Sandra, of Lancaster, Texas, and a daughter, Cheryl Williams of Mineral Springs; two sisters, Devorah Miller and Katie Alexander, both of Mineral Springs; and a brother, Robert Johnson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church near Tollette, with Rev. Maurice Henry, Sr., officiating. Burial followed at Crofton Cemetery near Tollette.

