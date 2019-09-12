Obituary: Mack Arthur Smith, 77, of Umpire

Mack Arthur Smith, 77, of Umpire died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 19, 1942, in Umpire, the son of the late Calvin and Millie Inez Parsons Smith. He was a truck driver, a US Army veteran, and a member of the Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Golden and a brother, Ralph Smith, and an infant sister.

Survivors include: his wife, Janet Krantz Smith; two daughters Kim Hawkins of Basin, Wyo., and Judy Young and husband, Marty, of De Queen; a son, Jason Smith and wife, Crystal Smith of Umpire; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the Athens Church of Christ with Lance Lowrey officiating. Burial will follow in the Saline Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

