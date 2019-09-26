Obituary: John Cates, 58, of Nashville

John was born on Dec. 10, 1960 in Texarkana, Texas, to the late Gordon Cates and the late Marcell Van de Weghe Cates. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Nashville Scrapper fan. He was a loving brother.

He is survived by: his brother, Larry Gene Cates and wife, Elizabeth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Cates and Marcell Carson.

Graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cates Family Cemetery in Shady, Ark. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home of Mena.

