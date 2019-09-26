Obituary: Harold Eugene ‘Jack’ Bell

Harold Eugene “Jack” Bell, age 88 of Delight, Ark., passed to his heavenly home on Sept. 22, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Murfreesboro, Ark., to the late Mary Jane Kidd Bell and Tony Silas Bell.

He was of Christian faith. He was a member of Delight Church of Christ. He loved his God and family more than anything.

He served in the US Army. He worked as a master electrician with Brown and Root, Poultry farms with Koen Farms. He didn’t fully retire until he was 80 years old.

On April 2, 1952 he married the love his life Otha Estella Stone Bell. They were married 60 years.

Jack was proceeded in death by his wife, Otha Estella Stone Bell; his parents, Mary Jane Kidd Bell and Tony Silas Bell; and as well as all his siblings, Pearl Humphrey, L.C. Bell, Bertha Humphrey. Woodrow Bell, Doris Presley, O’Neal Bell, and son-in-law, Thomas Morris

Survivors include: one son, Ronnie Bell and wife, Debbie of Billstown; 5 daughters, Diania Wilson of Hot Springs, Mary Roberts and husband, Larry of Billstown, Cheryl Buck and husband, Thomas of Delight, Debbie Morris of Delight, and T J Cross and husband Luke; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and a large number of nieces, nephews and whom he cherished.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Delight Church of Christ.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Delight Church of Christ with Brent Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Pallbearers, Adam Morris, Greg Morris, Jeff Morris, Brandon Buck, Dylan Hill, Phillip Mauldin. Honorary Pallbearers, Domino Buddies, Grands, Great-Grands, Greats.

