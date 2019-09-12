Obituary: Glen O. Davis, 87, of Athens

Glen O. Davis, age 87, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1932, in Umpire, the son of Otis Solomon Davis and Mildred Cartwright Davis. On April 6, 1951, he was married to Betty Sirmon Davis who preceded him in death on March 21, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Virgil Davis.

He was a retired truck driver in the poultry industry. He enjoyed hunting, especially elk season in Colorado, going to yard sales and attending the Dierks Senior Citizens Center.

He is survived by two sons: Glenn Davis and his wife, Jeanne, of De Queen and Mickey Davis; his daughter, Freida Pinson of Glenwood; five grandchildren, Tonya Davis of Dallas, Texas, Wesley Pinson, Jeri Forga and her husband, Blake, all of Amity, Ashley Tollett of De Queen and Kimberly McCauley of Dierks; seven great-grandchildren, Gabriel Forga, Raeleigh Sproles, Byron Pinson, Dean Forga, Dax Pinson, Zoey Belle Tollett and Taigen McCauley; two sisters, Ruby Carroll of Abilene, Texas and Bonnie Davis of Wickes; and his nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Athens with Bro. Don Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment followed in the Athens Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Bubba Burgess, Nathan Burgess, Wesley Pinson, Blake Forga, Cohen Davis and C J Davis.

Honorary pallbearers were Gerald “Bolo” Green, Seldon Parsons, Phyllis Walker, Ellen Krantz, Candy Ward and the nurses and staff of Dierks Health and Rehab.

