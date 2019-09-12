Obituary: Freddie Dale Clements, 62, of Nashville

Freddie Dale Clements, 62, of Nashville died at home on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvie and Dorothy Clements.

Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Barbara Clements of Nashville; a son, Jonathan Clements, of Conway; a daughter, Jennifer Davis of Nashville; and a sister Vickie, Ginn, of Little Rock; also, grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Riverside Park Pavilion near Narrows Dam near Murfreesboro.

Cremation arrangements under the direction of Legacy Funeral Care and Cremations, Hope, Ark.

