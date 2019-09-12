Obituary: Eileen Barrett-Tuttle, 50, of Mena

Eileen Barrett-Tuttle, age 50, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark.

Eileen was born, Feb. 5, 1969 in Mena, Ark., to Elton Doyle “Doc” Barrett and Shirley Milam-Scott. She was a graduate of Van-Cove High School Class of 1987 and went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Arkansas. She then taught at Lockesburg High School for 10 years. After leaving her teaching career, she traveled all over the United States and world, working various jobs. Eileen truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, being with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren. Eileen had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

She is survived by: her mother, Shirley Milam Scott of Vandervoort, Ark.; daughters Shelby Albright and husband, Christopher, of Ashdown, Ark., and Emily Moore and husband, Cole of Nashville, Ark.; grandchildren Avery and Holland Albright of Ashdown, Ark., and Treston and Eli Moore of Nashville, Ark.; brothers Bill and Sandy Barrett and Dwight and Darla Barrett; sisters Peggy and Jim Sherrouse and Gale Kuykendall; Sisters in Spirit, Frances Jewell, Shannon Young and Leona Scott.

She was preceded in death by her father “Doc” Barrett, step-father Jerry Scott and nephew Billy Barrett.

Graveside services were Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Witherspoon Cemetery with Bro.Don Youngblood officiating under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home of Mena. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Smith, Timmy Scott, Leon Gibbons, Brian James, Rodney Winger, Keith Jewell and Derek Sunderman.

Visitation was Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, from 6-8 at Beasley-Wood Funeral Home Chapel.

Online obituary at www.beasleywoodfuneralhome.com.

