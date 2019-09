Dornell Trotter, 85, of Tollette, formerly of Columbus, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Saratoga Gymnasium at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, 407 S. Hazel St., Hope, AR 71801.

An official obituary will be printed later.

