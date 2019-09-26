Obituary: Doris Tollett Tiffin, 92, of Nashville

Doris Tollett Tiffin passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, at the age of 92. Doris was born in Nashville, Ark., on Nov. 26, 1926.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Paul Tiffin, at First Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, on May 11, 1946. She enrolled at The University of Houston shortly after marriage, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Education, followed by a Master’s of Education. She worked as a special education teacher in the Houston Independent School District for several years before starting a family.

Doris discovered the game of golf in the 1960s and quickly became obsessed. She played at every opportunity, all over the world, well into her 80s. When she could no longer play, she loved to sit at her dining room table with a glass of wine, and watch her friends tee off on the 9th hole at Elkins Lake.

She is survived by her son, Joel, and his wife Amy; her son, John Paul, and his wife Jodie; her grandchildren, Joel Patrick, Jourdan, and Caleb; and her great-grandchildren, Kalyn and Clayton.

Her loving husband of 56 years, Paul, and her daughter, Paula, preceded her in death.

Visitation was held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 9:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A graveside service and interment followed at 11 a.m. at the Mayes addition of the Oakwood Cemetery, under the direction of Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Doris’ memory to the charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.

