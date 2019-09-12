Obituary: Darrel Phillip Icenhower, 72, of Dierks

Darrel Phillip Icenhower, age 72 of Dierks, Ark., went to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Center Point, Ark., to the late George Dewey Icenhower and Mary Pauline Parker Icenhower.

He was a logger and cattle farmer. He dearly loved caring for his cows and being on the farm. He was an avid football fan, loving the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Dierks Outlaws. In high school he was an all-star football player for the Outlaws. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Dierks Oakhill Lodge #393. He loved his family dearly and his little dogs that were his companions. He was a member of the Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Dierks.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Barbara K. Griffin.

His survivors: include the love of his life for over 55 years, Jessie Louise Stover Icenhower of Dierks; four children, Anthony Phillip and wife Kendra Icenhower of De Queen, Deborah Michelle Wheeler-Icenhower and her fiancé Brett Lowery of Conway, Jerremy Derral Chase and wife Britney Icenhower of Dierks, and Jason Alan and wife Amanda Icenhower of Dierks; three siblings, Mike and wife Glenda Icenhower of Dierks, Anita Gay Hendrix of Gillham, and Rex and wife Linda Icenhower of Nashville; 12 Grandchildren, Five Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Services were Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Dierks with Bro. Clyde Mitchell officiating. Interment followed in Sunshine Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

The family received friends on Friday night from 5-7 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home.

You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face book.

