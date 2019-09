Christopher William Givens, 56, of Nashville, died Sept. 1, 2019.

He was born July 4, 1964, in Torront, Conn., the son of Veronica Lenora Whitecage and the late William Edward Givens.

Survivors include: his wife, Peggy A. Bailey; a sister, Robin McIntosh; a brother, Shawn Michael Givens; his step-mother, Carline Givens; and half-sister, Lorena Carr.

There was a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the former American Legion Hut in Nashville

