Obituary: Charles Winifred Sharp, 84, of Nashville

Charles Winifred Sharp, age 84, of Nashville, Ark., passed away, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Ashdown, Ark.

He was born on July 21, 1935, the son of the late Deward and Mary Ann Sharp.

Charles was a follower and friend of Jesus and a faithful servant to First Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark.

Charles had many passions in his life. He had a passion for sports and learning, graduating high school as a Scrapper, continuing as a Henderson Reddie, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree, then furthering his education at Auburn University where he earned his Master’s Degree, He loved his country, serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot for two tours in Viet Nam, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of service. His passion for his country could be seen every morning as he saluted his American Flag.

His passion for people brought him to a second career in banking, helping those for the next 25 years.

He had a passion and a love for his wife, Jo Ann Willis Sharp, that showed for over 66 years. That love and passion produced four children, a deceased son, baby Sharp, and three living children, daughters Kimela Martin and husband Mike of De Queen, Ark., Gailan Sharp of Texarkana, Texas, and a son, Charles Stanley Sharp and wife Angie of Greenwood, Ark. Nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Most of all his passion for Jesus outshined them all.

Services for Mr. Sharp were Monday, Sept.2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in First Baptist Church in Nashville with Kevin Sartin, David Blase and Micah Martin officiating. Interment followed in Mount Tabor Cemetery with full military honors. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Church.

It is the family’s request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Operation Christmas Child, 415 North Main Street, Nashville, AR 71852. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

