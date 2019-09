The Nashville FFA will host a benefit bass tournament Saturday, Sept. 28 at Lake Greeson.

The tournament will kick off from Swaha Landing with boat checks starting at 5 a.m. and start at 6:30 a.m. with weigh-in at 3 p.m.

The entry fee is $70 per boat – team or individual.

The prize money includes $750 for first, $500 for second and $300 for third.

Prize money for Big Bass honors is $250 for first and $100 for second.

For more information, contact Scott Turbeville at (870) 845-7760.

Like this: Like Loading...