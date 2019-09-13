Mount Ida True Value helps Mount Ida, Oden schools “Paint a Brigher Future” through paint grant

Students at Mount Ida and Oden started school with a fresh coat of paint in several areas at both schools thanks to a paint grant through Mount Ida True Value’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program.

John Pollock, owner of Mount Ida True Value, stated that a True Value paint grant helps improve a school’s learning environment. It can also have an impact on student attitudes and academic performance. The program has provided paint to over 1,600 schools since its inception in 2009, covering nearly 17 million square feet of learning space.

Mount Ida True Value nominated Mount Ida and Oden for grants this year with each school district receiving 30 gallons of paint to help refresh their learning spaces. Paint was used for windows, restrooms, the cafeteria, yellow caution items and interior walls.

Paint received through the grant included True Value’s Ultra Premium Latex paint which has earned the asthma and allergy friendly certification mark. This designation was accomplished through an independent certification program established in the United States. This helps consumers identify products more suitable for people with asthma and allergies.



Pollack stated, “Through True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program, we’re able to help Mount Ida and Ouachita River School Districts and give back to the community we love to serve.” He added, “The donation will not only save the schools money, but more importantly will create an environment that fosters learning, inspires creativity and instills community pride.”

True Value Foundation unites retailers in helping improve the lives of children in the communities True Value serves. The foundation advocates for youth and serves as a catalyst to provide tools and resources to help youth realize their dreams and achieve their potential. They encourage their partners to get involved and give back through volunteerism, mentorship, community improvements and raising funds.

The paint grant is one of many ways Mount Ida True Value has and continues to work to give back to Montgomery County.

Mount Ida True Value is located at 223 Highway 270 West in Mount Ida. They are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The can be reached by phone at (870) 867-3131.

Like this: Like Loading...