Kyleigh Sigman has been named the 2019 Homecoming Queen for Mount ida High School. Homecoming will be held October 4 as they host Murfreesboro. Kyleigh is pictured from left to right with her Homecoming Court: Freshman Maid Brianna Hamilton, Senior Maid Haley Lyksett, Queen Kyleigh Sigman, Junior Maid Katelyn Gilbert and Sophomore Maid Madison Fechuch. – Photo by Dewayne Holloway

