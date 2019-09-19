Forged prescriptions result in charges against Dierks nurse

A nurse working at a clinic in Dierks has been charged in Howard County Circuit Court with committing a drug fraud involving forged opioid prescriptions.

Jordan Thomas, 28, was charged Sept. 12 with felony controlled substances-fraudulent practices.

According to case information, Howard County Investigator Blake Eudy had spoke with a subject named Michelle Ward on Aug. 28 about Thomas, who is a nurse at Lansdell Family Clinic in Dierks, allegedly forging prescriptions for hydrocodone and giving them to Ward.

Ward told Eudy that she would fill the forged prescriptions and then give half of the pills to Thomas or sell them all to her. Ward was able to provide copies of some of the forged documents with the name of Alex Davis signed on them. Davis is a nurse practitioner at the Dierks clinic.

On Aug. 29, Thomas was interviewed and she admitted to forging Davis’ name on the prescriptions and giving them to Ward to fill. Thomas also said she had committed the crime at least four times.

